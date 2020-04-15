A Chinese province is offering cash rewards up to $800 for any resident who tracks down and catches someone illegally crossing the border from Russia

Huizhong Wu / Reuters Daily wage workers in Suifenhe, a Chinese city bordering Russia, in Heilongjiang province, in April.

Authorities from Heilongjiang, a province in northeastern China, are offering cash rewards to try to stem illegal immigration, as the nation attempts to stem a second outbreak of the coronavirus.

For useful information that leads to the capture of someone who entered China illegally from Russia, residents will collect about $US425, but if residents catch such a person themselves, the cash reward rises to $US818.

As of Wednesday, China had 83,306 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 3,345 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The going rate for catching an unauthorised immigrant in northeastern China is about $US818.

The province of Heilongjiang, which shares a 2,600-mile border with Russia, has increased measures to try to stop a second bout of coronavirus cases. Its latest action, by all appearances, is a cash bounty, according to The Irish Times.

Local authorities have set up a hotline and offered 5,000 yuan, equal to about $US818, to any resident who catches someone who illegally entered China from Russia. Residents can get 3,000 yuan if they have information that leads to the capture of such a person.

Pertinently, on Tuesday, 79 out of 89 newly reported cases were described by Chinese health officials as Chinese citizens returning from Russia, according to The Irish Times.

The possibility of Chinese nationals in Russia – though to number anywhere from 100,000 to 1.5 million – returning home was also the subject of a recent op-ed article by the Chinese government-controlled newspaper Global Times. The article outlined concerns that citizens would try to return since “they know that China has done a good job in domestic prevention and medical care is guaranteed.”

“Thus,” the article said, ” the willingness to return to China is strong among them.”

It said: “The Chinese people have watched Russia became a severely affected country from one that did a great job. This should sound the alarm: China must strictly prevent the inflow of cases and avoid a second outbreak.”

It added: “For Chinese people in Russia, we encourage them to stay where they are to avoid being infected. The most effective way to prevent infection is to implement strict self-quarantine. The risk of long-distance travel is very high.”

Along with the bounty, Suifenhe, a border city, and Harbin, the capital of Heilongjiang, now enforce 28-day quarantines for any new arrivals.

