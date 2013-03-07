China Is Obsessed With The Extravagant Life Of This Spoiled Young Playgirl

Photo: Weibo

Chinese netizens have become obsessed with a Weibo account that appears to show the absurdly fabulous life of a young woman in Shenzhen, which we first read about on ChinaSmack.“King” Zhang Jiale’s luxury lifestyle has sparked strong criticism in a country where the new found wealth of elder generations is widely seen to have created a younger generation that is overly materialistic.



But is it really so bad?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.