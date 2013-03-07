China Is Obsessed With The Extravagant Life Of This Spoiled Young Playgirl

Photo: Weibo
Chinese netizens have become obsessed with a Weibo account that appears to show the absurdly fabulous life of a young woman in Shenzhen, which we first read about on ChinaSmack.“King” Zhang Jiale’s luxury lifestyle has sparked strong criticism in a country where the new found wealth of elder generations is widely seen to have created a younger generation that is overly materialistic.
But is it really so bad?
Zhang's life has come under scrutiny by Chinese netizens, many of whom feel she represents the worst of the younger generation's excesses.
Last year, a number of high profile scandals involving the lives of the rich younger generation broke.
