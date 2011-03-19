MAP OF THE DAY: The Next 160 Nuke Plants Coming To China

China has 13 operable reactors.



Another 27 reactors are under construction.

Another 50 are in planning stages.

Another 110 are proposed and expected to be completed in 15 years, according to a Citi report.

Although Beijing has suspended approval of new nuke plants, it is unlikely to cancel this massive nuclear development program. Thus Fukushima won’t represent the end of the nuclear era. It is a blip at the beginning.

This map shows operable, under construction and planned, but not proposed plants:

Photo: Citi

