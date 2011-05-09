China Turned Down Kim Jong-il's Request For 30 New Bomber Jets

Last May when the Korean peninsula was in crisis after the sinking of the Cheonan, Kim Jong-il traveled to China. The details of his visit have been revealed by a government source to Korea’s JoonAng Daily.



Kim asked for weapons, including 30 Jianjiji Hongzhaji fighter-bombers loaded with C-801 and C-802 anti-ship missiles.

Thankfully China said no.

The source said Kim was convinced that North Korea should be prepared for a counter-strike from the United States and South Korea after the sinking of the Cheonan last March.

The North Korean leader also apparently tried to convince China that any attacks from the South and U.S. could spread to China.

The Beijing source said that China didn’t believe the North needed Flying Leopards, which have a range of 1,650 kilometers (1025 miles), because of its small sovereign airspace.

China turned down the request, saying that South Korea and the U.S. would be unable to attack if Kim Jong-il continued to insist that the North did not torpedo the Cheonan.

Kim returned to China in August to ask primarily for food and fuel support.

