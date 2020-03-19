China reported no new local coronavirus cases for the first time during the outbreak

Getty A man wears a mask while walking in the street in Wuhan, Hubei province, China.

China reported no new domestic cases of the coronavirus, Chinese health officials reported on Thursday local time.

This is the first report with no new domestic cases since the outbreak began in the country late last year.

The coronavirus has infected more than 215,000 worldwide, with a majority of cases in China, where the outbreak originated.

The National Health Commission reported 34 new cases in the region but said all involved people who came to China from abroad.

As of Thursday, China reported more than 81,000 and over 3,000 deaths in the country. The epicentre of the outbreak is believed to be the city of Wuhan, located in the Chinese province of Hubei.

The country imposed an unprecedented lockdown on tens of millions of people living in China when the outbreak gripped the country earlier this year.

#BREAKING #China reports 34 #COVID19 infections on Wednesday, all are cases that originated abroad, with 8 more deaths



Chinese mainland reports zero new domestically transmitted #COVID19 cases pic.twitter.com/IAupe4hXz6 — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) March 19, 2020

Since the outbreak began, the coronavirus has infected more than 215,000 worldwide, with a majority of cases in China, where the outbreak originated. The global death toll from the virus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19, has surpassed 8,700.

The World Health Organisation officially declared the coronavirus a pandemic last week as it spread to more than 150 countries. Italy, the second hardest hit country by COVID-19, reported its highest single-day death toll on Thursday, with 475 people dying from the disease.

The coronavirus has prompted several countries around the world to implement countrywide lockdowns – shutting down their borders and closing all stores except for pharmacies and grocery stores.

The US has more than 9,000 confirmed cases across all 50 states and 150 deaths, but the true number of infected is likely different than the reported due to the lack of available testing in the country.

