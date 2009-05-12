China Needs To Spend $190 Billion To Hit Renewable Targets

China’s ambitious alternative energy goals could cost $190 billion accoding to their National Energy Bureau chief Liang Zhipeng, who spoke at the Renewable Energy Finance Forum in Beijing.



China wants to get 15% of its energy from renewable sources by 2020, and 10% by 2010. That means Liang anticipates spending almost $17 billion annually on renewable energy projects in the coming decade.

