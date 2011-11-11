China Saw A Big Drop In Household Deposits In October

The People’s Bank of China published the latest set of monetary statistics.



M2 Money supply grew by 12.9% yoy, well below the long-run pre-financial crisis average, and below last months print and the consensus estimate of 13.0%. M1 money supply increased by 8.4% yoy, and currency in circulation increased by 11.9%.

New Chinese Yuan loans in September amounted to RMB586.8 billion, well above the expectation of RMB500 billion. Total loans outstanding reached RMB53.5 trillion, increased by 15.8% compared to a year ago. Total deposits, however, fell by RMB201 billion to RMB79.21 trillion, although it is still up by 13.6% compared to a year ago.

Source: People’s Bank of China

The increase in new loans could be an indication, as government has pointed out, that monetary policy will be fine-tuned. A more interesting thing, however, is the RMB201 billion fall of deposits, and RMB727.2 billion drop of deposits from households.

