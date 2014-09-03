IPhone 6 Is Already On Sale In China --  And It's Available In TWO Sizes

Martin Hajek A conceptual rendering of the new iPhone 6.

China’s largest mobile carrier is now accepting orders for the iPhone 6 ahead of the model’s official launch, according to China Daily.

The new phone will be available from China Mobile Beijing. China Mobile is the largest mobile phone operator by subscribers, with 760 million of them. (That’s equivalent to more than double the population of the U.S.)

The site has already received over 33,000 orders for the new devices since Tuesday evening.

China Mobile appears to have also inadvertently confirmed rumours that Apple will release two versions of iPhone 6, in different sizes. The China Mobile Beijing site is giving users the choice between a 4.7- and a 5.5-inch iPhone 6. However, the site has not released accompanying images or provided a release date.

In the past, China Mobile has offered online reservations for unannounced Apple devices — it did a similar thing with the iPhone 5 last year.

Apple’s media event is next Tuesday, when the company is expected to officially unveil iPhone 6.

