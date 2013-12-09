It's Going To Be A Huge Week For Apple In China

Screenshot The iPhone 5S ad on China Mobile.

China Mobile, the largest wireless carrier in the world, will start taking pre-orders for Apple’s iPhone for the first time this Thursday, according to an advertisement on its site. We first saw the news on The Wall Street Journal.

China Mobile has around 700 million subscribers and is about to launch a new 4G network that will support the iPhone 5S. It’s a significant move for Apple, which has very low smartphone market share in China. In fact, about four out of every five smartphones sold in that country run Google’s Android operating system. China Mobile will give Apple millions of potential new iPhone customers.

Apple’s stock has been steadily climbing over the last few weeks based on reports that the iPhone is finally coming to China Mobile.

