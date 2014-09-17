China's Largest Carrier Has No Idea When It Will Have The IPhone 6

AP This guy won’t be able to get an iPhone 6 anytime soon.

The iPhone 6 will hit stores in the US this Friday, but consumers in China will have to wait to upgrade their smartphones this time around.

China’s largest cell phone provider, China Mobile, told Bloomberg News it doesn’t know when it will have the iPhone 6.

As a result, China Mobile will focus on selling unsubsidized, less expensive phones.

The telecom company has approximately 794 million subscribers, according to Bloomberg.

The iPhone 6 — particularly the 6 Plus — is expected to do well in China, where demand for large-display smartphones is high.

Business Insider China has been clamoring for phablets since 2012.

Rumours about what’s causing the launch delay range from Apple getting back at China for leaking so many iPhone 6 hardware details to national security concerns.

China Telecom has blamed Apple for the delay. A sales manager at China Telecom told The New York Times, “Apple completely let us down without prior notice.”

