Insiders Warn Of Another Chinese Milk Scandal Waiting To Happen

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Insiders warn that little has changed since the Great Chinese Milk Scandal of 2008.Chairman Wang Dingmian of Guangzhou Dairy Association said at an industry meeting that the country’s standards for fresh milk are the loosest in the world and a “shame,” according to Global Times (via Fonstuinstra).



China allows 2 million bacteria per milliliter of raw milk — while the maximum in U.S. and Europe is 100,000 bacteria.

China requires 2.8 grams of protein per 100 grams of raw milk — while the minimum in U.S. and Europe is 3 grams.

China’s standards were actually relaxed in 2010.

The 2008 scandal occurred when producers added chemicals to watered-down milk to boost protein content. The chemicals made people sick and around 300,000 were hospitalized.

18 Facts About China That Will Blow Your Mind >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.