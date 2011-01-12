12 Jawdropping Facts About China's Massive Growing Military

Photo: www.flickr.com

Intelligence findings of new weapon technology currently being tested by China have fuelled concern as to what the People’s Liberation Army–the world’s largest military–might be capable of, once fully modernized.Today, images surfaced of China’s new stealth fighter jet–the J-20–manoeuvring in a test flight. China now joins the United States as the only countries to have developed such technology. Images of the J-20 test flight appeared just as U.S. defence Secretary Robert Gates finished his visit in Beijing in an attempt to smooth military relations. “We knew that they were working on the stealth aircraft” said Gates, “What we’ve seen is that they maybe are somewhat further ahead in the development of that aircraft than our intelligence had earlier predicted”.



Also within the year, China has made significant progress in launching its first aircraft carrier, which is scheduled to become active later in 2011.

Perhaps the most worrisome though of all the new developments in Chinese warfare technology is the creation of the Dong Feng 21D. This land-based ballistic missile is capable of sinking a moving aircraft carrier up to 2,000 miles offshore, making this weapon the first of its kind in the world. When active, the presence of these missiles along China’s coastline, will wreak havoc on the minds of U.S. and Japanese naval commanders, whose ships often patrol pacific waters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.