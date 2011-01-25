China Plans Megacity Twice The Size Of New Jersey

China is getting ready to merge nine cities in the Pearl River Delta to create a 42-million person megacity, according to the Telegraph (via RobertAndrews). This follows news last month of plans to form the most populous city by merging Beijing and Tianjin.



The 16,000 sq mile urban area would be nearly twice the geographic size of New Jersey.

Here is the new Pearl River Megacity:

Check Out 17 More Facts About China That Will Blow Your Mind >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.