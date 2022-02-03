Inside China’s biggest megacity, where 32 million people live in a land area the size of South Carolina and skyscrapers give way to vast farmland beyond the city center

This is Chongqing, the largest megacity in China. While it covers roughly the same land area as South Carolina, it’s home to 27 million more people than the US state.

Chongqing spans 82,300 square kilometers (31,776 square miles) in Sichuan province.

With an urban population of 15.4 million people, it trails behind other megacities like Shanghai (population 24.3 million), and Beijing (18.65 million).

However, looking at Chongqing’s urban population alone doesn’t provide the full picture, William A. Callahan, professor of international relations at London School of Economics and Political Science, wrote in his 2015 book, “China Dreams.” That’s because 70% of the city’s residents live in rural parts of the city, Callahan wrote.

In total, there are 32 million people in Chongqing, according to the Seventh National Population Census, released in May 2021. The city has shown immense growth over the last decade with an 11.12% population increase since 2010, per the census.