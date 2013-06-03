CHINA'S MANUFACTURING SECTOR IS CONTRACTING

Sam Ro
Beijing, Drums, China, Chinese Culture, red, yy

China’s unofficial HSBC manufacturing PMI report is out and its disappointing.

The headline number fell to 49.2 from 50.4 a month ago.  This was worse than economists’ expectation fo 49.6.

A reading below 50 signals contraction.

On Friday, we learned that China’s official PMI report unexpectedly climbed to 50.8 from 50.6 in April.  Economists were looking for a decline to 50.0.

All of this comes on renewed fears that China is slowing down again.

China’s HSBC PMI report has a greater weight toward small and medium sized enterprises, which tend to be more sensitive to economic swings.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.