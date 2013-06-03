CHINA'S MANUFACTURING SECTOR IS CONTRACTING

China’s unofficial HSBC manufacturing PMI report is out and its disappointing.
The headline number fell to 49.2 from 50.4 a month ago. This was worse than economists’ expectation fo 49.6.
A reading below 50 signals contraction.
On Friday, we learned that China’s official PMI report unexpectedly climbed to 50.8 from 50.6 in April. Economists were looking for a decline to 50.0.
All of this comes on renewed fears that China is slowing down again.
China’s HSBC PMI report has a greater weight toward small and medium sized enterprises, which tend to be more sensitive to economic swings.
