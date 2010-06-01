U.S. Futures Tanking On Euro Flash Crash

Stock markets are broadly lower after China’s latest Purchasing Managers Index, an manufacturing gauge, fell to 53.9 in May from 55.7 in April. Australia also put the breaks on its rising global rebound expectations, by declining to hike its key interest rate. Europe’s FTSE, CAC, and DAX are all down from 1.7% – 2.2%. MSCI’s Asia’s APEX 50 is down 1.9%, with Hong Kong down 1.4% and mainland China’s CSI 300 down 1%.



The euro just broke well below $1.23 and is approaching $1.21 as shown below, which seems to be the result of markets digesting the European Central Bank’s latest warning about an increase in loan losses from European banks this year vs. last, plus perhaps antagonistic comments against credit ratings from a French ECB member in Seoul. (H/T Jack)

UPDATE: the latest EUR/USD chart as of 4:41AM NY time:

Bloomberg:

With governments facing “heavy financing requirements over the coming years” there’s a “risk of bank bond issuance being crowded out,” the Frankfurt-based ECB said in its biannual Financial Stability Report yesterday. “The risk that this implies for bank funding costs also raises the possibility of a setback to the recovery in banking sector profitability.”

Gold is steady at $1,221 while U.S. stock market futures are indicating an ugly open as shown below, which got uglier with the crashing euro, we have updated the chart below (4:43 AM NY).

UPDATE 7:22AM NY:

From 4:43AM NY:

(Charts via Finviz)

