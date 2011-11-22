China Just Announced A Smart Education Reform That Would Never Pass In The US

Photo: jimmiehomeschoolmom on flickr

China quietly announced this morning it would phase out college majors with a bleak employment outlook, according to China Daily.For any college major with an employment rate of less than 60 per cent for two consecutive years, enrollment quotas will be reduced and the major eventually phased out.



China’s graduate unemployment problem is as bad or worse than America’s, with countless highly educated youth living in “intellectual slums” outside Beijing while looking for work. Major controls stand to improve the lives of college grads while also training China’s workforce to meet demand.

Would this kind of pragmatic regulation happen in the U.S., where college students flock to liberal arts majors despite their bleak employment outlooks? We can’t imagine it would.

China is also taking measures to increase employment options like offering loan repayment for people who work in remote areas and encouraging firms and universities to hire recent graduates.

