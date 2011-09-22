China's Super Rich Are Getting A Taste For Luxury Yachts

This is the Azimut Grande 116. Azminut sold 26 yachts to Chinese buyers in the past year.

Photo: Couresty of Azimut Press Room

As China’s nouveau riche enter the show-off stage of luxury evolution they’ve taken to real estate, sports cars and watches.And now luxury yachts.



According to the NYT, this market is surging, headed by a ton of sales at this year’s Hainan Rendez-Vous Show.

The top Italian yacht company, Azimut, sold 26 vessels to Chinese buyers, including one the flagship 120 SL — the biggest motor yacht ever delivered in China.

China represented 13% of the luxury yacht market in 2009, which is a figure Azimut CEO Sebastiano Fanizza expects to grow. Fanizza told the NYT:

“Maybe it is still a small market compared to the global market, but it has the greatest potential,” Mr. Fanizza said.

China, he said, “is the place where you have to be now, working for the future.”

DON’T MISS: The 15 Most Unique Billionaire Toys >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.