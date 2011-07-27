Chinese Luxury Price Inflation Is Even Crazier Than Overall Price Inflation

Luxury Consumer Price Index vs. national CPI over last five years

Photo: HuRun Report

Luxury items in China are getting a lot more expensive, but that hasn’t stopped Chinese shoppers from continuing to spend, according to the latest price index from HuRun Report.

Click here to see all the luxury goods that cost more >

HuRun, which calculates an alternative luxury index for a basket of 61 high-end goods and services (38 of which are imported), said the prices of luxury goods in China were up 7.73% this year, compared with a 6.4% inflation rate for consumer goods overall.

Notably, yachts and jets have seen the largest price surges, rising 22.1% over last year’s prices. The cost of cosmetics and accessories have risen 16.6%, while luxury property prices have jumped 14.4%, HuRun said.

In fact, the only luxury sector that was down this year was high-end furniture, in which prices have dropped 12.2% year-over-year.

Currency changes were a major factor in the price increases, according to HuRun. As of June 1, the Swiss Franc had appreciated 28.6% against the Yuan, the Euro 11.7% and the British Pound 8%. Both the U.S. Dollar and HK Dollar fell 5% against the Yuan.

There are currently 960,000 people in China with more than $1.5 million, and 60,000 with more than $15.5 million, HuRun said.

The most popular collectibles among the Chinese are watches, red wine and Chinese classical art; the country’s art auction market doubled last year and is now 27% larger than America’s.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.