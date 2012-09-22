China Loves Liquor

Morgan Stanley’s China food, beverage, and tobacco analysts have a new report titled Asia Insight: Alcoholic Beverages – Don’t Mix Beer with Spirits & Wine.



According to there research, demand for liquour is robust and the outlook continues to be bullish. Meanwhile, wine is lagging and beer falling.

Here are two tables that summarize what’s happening in the Chinese market for alcohol and why it’s happening.

Photo: Morgan Stanley

Photo: Morgan Stanley

