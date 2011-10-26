China Limits TV Channels To 90 Minutes Of Trashy Content A Day

Photo: 我们约会吧 2011 / Youku

Primetime television in China is about to take a serious ratings hit.From 7:30 to 10pm, the country’s channels are only allowed to show 90 minutes of “tasteless” or “trashy” entertainment shows, according to China Daily.



This regulation is really directed at matchmaking shows, Chinese versions of “American Idol”, reality TV, and talk shows.

In America, this would cut down on many fan favourites, like “Jersey Shore” and “The X Factor” as well as pretty much every other popular show on TV.

That’s not the only new limitation. Channels must also:

Broadcast two hours of news between 6am-12am.

Broadcast two 30-minute news segments between 6pm-11:30pm.

Show no more than nine “entertainment programs” between the 34 satellite channels.

Create programs promoting traditional and socialist values.

Set up a system to assess social effect and economic value.

The channels have been barred from choosing their shows solely based on viewer ratings. Channels are required to show programs that emphasise better social values. The State Administration of Radio, Film and Television plans on making sure the rules are enforced with warnings, and potential suspension of a channel’s broadcasts.

The new regulations start January 1, 2012, and will affect all 34 satellite channels in China.

If this happened America, the only channels left on cable would probably be PBS, C-SPAN, and the Weather Channel. Fortunately, here in the U.S. we get to keep watching “The Real Housewives” every week.

