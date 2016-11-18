China says its aircraft carrier is combat ready -- here's how it stacks up to the rest

PLA China’s sole aircraft carrier, the Liaoning.

Almost two decades after buying the hull from Ukraine in 1998, China’s sole aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, has finally been declared combat ready.

China’s aircraft carrier, as well as the rest of its rapidly modernising navy, puts Beijing in an elite club with the greatest naval powers in the world. The development has raised eyebrows in the Pacific and globally, as China ignores international law, builds and militarizes artificial islands in the South China Sea, and threatens and bullies its neighbours.

In the slides below, see how China’s Liaoning stacks up to other carriers worldwide:

