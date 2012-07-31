China Leads The United States In The Overall Medal Table Through Two Days

Photo: AP Images

It’s still very early, but the United States trails China in the Olympic medal standings. So far, there have been 27 gold medals awarded, and Chinese athletes have won six of them, along with four silver medals and two bronze medals for a total of 12.



The United States has won 11 total medals, and will likely add to that total tonight as there are four swimming finals to be decided: the men’s 100 meter backstroke and 200 meter freestyle, and the women’s 100 meter backstroke and 100 meter breaststroke.

Italy is third overall with eight medals, and South Korea and Japan each have won five.

