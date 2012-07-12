A Shocking Number Of Minerals Are Controlled By China

Gus Lubin, Noah Plaue, Shlomo Sprung
goldYep, China controls gold production too.

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

You’ve heard about China’s rare earth monopoly. What you may not have heard is that China is the leading producer of over half of the minerals listed in the British Geological Survey.From alumina to zinc, China is the leading producer of at least 38 minerals.

South Africa and Russia tie for second as the leading producer of six minerals each, with the USA in fourth as the leading producer of five minerals.

China taps its resources more aggressively than any country, thanks to cheap labour, high demand and money to spare.

While total reserves may mean more in the long run, in the short run the country that leads production controls supply.

ALUMINA

China: 28,939,000 tonnes

Australia: 19,957,000 tonnes

Brazil: 9,431,000 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

ALUMINIUM

China: 16,194,500 tonnes

Russia: 3,947,000 tonnes

Canada: 2,963,200 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

ANTIMONY

China: 129,831 tonnes

Bolivia: 4.980 tonnes

Tajikistan: 3,341 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

ARSENIC

China: 25,000 tonnes

Chile: 10,000 tonnes

Russia (tied): 1,500 tonnes

Kazakhstan (tied): 1,500 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

ASBESTOS

Russia: 1,000,000 tonnes

China: 400,000 tonnes

Brazil: 312,000 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

BARYTES

China: 3,900,000 tonnes

India: 2,000,000 tonnes

USA: 670,000 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

BAUXITE

Australia: 68,535,000 tonnes

Brazil: 32,000,000 tonnes

China: 30,000,000 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

BENTONITE

USA: 4,000,000 tonnes

China: 3,400,000 tonnes

Greece: 844,804 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

BERYL

USA: 3,000 tonnes

China: 500 tonnes

Mozambique: 40 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

BISMUTH

China: 1,465 tonnes

Mexico: 982 tonnes

Japan: 454 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

BORATES

Turkey: 1,910,000 tonnes

USA: 1,200,000 tonnes

Chile: 503,609 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

BROMINE

USA: 230,000,000 kilograms

Israel: 184,696,000 kilograms

China: 150,000,000 kilograms

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

CADMIUM

China: 7,200 tonnes

Korea: 4,166 tonnes

Japan: 2,053 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

CHROMIUM

South Africa: 10,871,095 tonnes

Kazakhstan: 8,594,000 tonnes

India: 4,262,207 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

COAL

China: 3,240,000,000 tonnes

USA: 969,017,857 tonnes

India: 533,908,000 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

COBALT*

China: 32,390 tonnes

Finland: 9,413 tonnes

Zambia: 5,134 tonnes

* - numbers are for production of cobalt metal actually recovered.

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

COPPER*

Chile: 5,418,900 tonnes

Peru: 1,247,126 tonnes

China: 1,191,200 tonnes

*- numbers are for mine production of copper.

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

DIAMOND

Russia: 34,856,600 carats

Botswana: 27,556,000 carats

Democratic Republic of Congo: 20,166,220 carats

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

DIATOMITE

USA: 595,000 tonnes

China: 400,000 tonnes

Denmark: 166,000 tonnes*

*- Denmark produces Moler, an impure diatomite.

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

FELDSPAR

Turkey: 5,200,000 tonnes

Italy: 4,700,000 tonnes

China: 2,400,000 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

FERRO ALLOYS*

South Africa: 3,710,132 tonnes

India: 2,914,360 tonnes

Ukraine: 1,706,259 tonnes

*- Totals are for all types of ferro alloys.

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

FLUORSPAR

China: 3,300,000 tonnes

Mexico: 1,067,386 tonnes

Mongolia: 400,000 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

FULLER'S EARTH

USA: 2,300,000 tonnes

Mexico: 170,350 tonnes

Japan: 110,000 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

GALLIUM

China

Germany

Kazakhstan

Production ranking is estimated, but exact numbers are not known.

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

GERMANIUM

China: 100 tonnes

USA: 5 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

GOLD

China: 340,880 kilograms

Australia: 260,000 kilograms

USA: 228,000 kilograms

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

GRAPHITE

China: 1,800,000 tonnes

India: 98,800 tonnes

Brazil: 84,000 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

GYPSUM

China: 37,000,000 tonnes

Iran: 13,500,000 tonnes

Thailand: 10,172,629

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

INDIUM

China: 300 tonnes

Republic of Korea: 80 tonnes

Japan: 70 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

IODINE

China: 15,793,000 kilograms

Japan: 9,216,000 kilograms

USA: 1,250,000 kilograms

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

IRON ORE

China: 1,071,555,000 tonnes

Australia: 433,452,000 tonnes

Brazil: 372,300,000 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

PIG IRON

China: 590,218,000 tonnes

Japan: 82,283,358 tonnes

India: 64,987,000 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

STEEL

China: 626,959,000 tonnes

Japan: 109,598,507 tonnes

USA: 80,495,000 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

KAOLIN

USA: 5,700,000 tonnes

China: 3,000,000 tonnes

Brazil: 2,400,000 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

LEAD*

China: 1,851,000 tonnes

Australia: 712,000 tonnes

USA: 369,000 tonnes

*- Mine produced lead.

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

LITHIUM MINERALS

Australia: 303,729 tonnes

Chile: 52,851 tonnes

China: 43,000 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

MAGNESITE

China: 14,000,000 tonnes

Russia: 2,600,000 tonnes

Turkey: 1,000,000 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

MAGNESIUM

China: 653,800 tonnes

Canada: 40,000 tonnes

Russia: 30,000 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

MANGANESE

China: 14,000,000 tonnes

South Africa: 7,171,745 tonnes

Australia: 6,470,000 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

MERCURY

China: 1,585,000 tonnes

Kyrgyrzstan: 250,000 tonnes

Chile: 176,000 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

MICA

China: 126,000 tonnes

USA: 90,000 tonnes

South Korea: 36,486 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

MOLYBDENUM

China: 100,000 tonnes

USA: 56,000 tonnes

Chile: 37,044 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

NATURAL GAS

Russia: 649,000 tonnes

USA: 611,000 tonnes

Canada: 151,023 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

NATURAL SODIUM CARBONATE

USA: 10,600,000 tonnes

Kenya: 473,689 tonnes

Botswana: 240,898 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

NEPHELINE SYENITE

Russia: 4,900,000 tonnes

Canada: 581,000 tonnes

Norway: 327,000 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

NICKEL

Russia: 535,000 tonnes

China 332,300 tonnes

Indonesia: 217,300 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

PERLITE

Greece: 760,000 tonnes

Iran: 750,000 tonnes

China: 700,000 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

PETROLEUM

Russia: 505,000,000 tonnes

Saudi Arabia: 467,800,000 tonnes

USA: 345,381,255

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

PHOSPHATES

China: 68,070,000

Morocco: 26,603,000

USA: 26,100,000

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

PLATINUM

South Africa: 287,304 tonnes

Russia: 144,400 tonnes

Zimbabwe: 17,211 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

POTASH

Canada: 9,788,000 tonnes

Russia: 6,128,100 tonnes

Belarus: 5,222,600 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

RARE EARTHS

China: 118,900 tonnes

Russia: 2,500 tonnes

Malaysia: 480 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

RHENIUM

Chile: 25 tonnes

Poland: 6 tonnes

USA: 6 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

SALT

China: 62,748,000

USA: 45,000,000

Germany: 16,626,640

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

SELENIUM

Japan: 754 tonnes

Germany: 250 tonnes

Belgium: 200 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

SILLIMANITE

South Africa: 245,000 tonnes

USA: 93,000 tonnes

France: 65,000 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

SILVER

Mexico: 4,410,749

Peru: 3,637,396

China: 3,500,000

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

STRONTIUM

China: 700,000 tonnes

Spain: 83,035 tonnes

Mexico: 31,429 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

SULPHUR

China: 16,426,640

USA: 9,900,000

Russia: 7,475,000

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

TALC

China: 2,000,000

India: 1,033,000

South Korea: 679,665

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

TANTALUM

Brazil: 250,400 tonnes

Canada: 4,469 tonnes

Rwanda: 749 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

TELLURIUM

Japan: 51 tonnes

USA: 50 tonnes

Canada: 8 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

TIN

China: 279,100

Indonesia: 87,090

Peru: 70,299

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

TITANIUM

Canada: 2,400,000 tonnes

Australia: 1,903,000 tonnes

South Africa: 1,335,000 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

TUNGSTEN

China 52,000 tonnes

Russia: 3,000 tonnes

Bolivia: 1,300 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

URANIUM

Kazakhstan: 17,803 tonnes

Canada: 9,684 tonnes

Australia: 6,085 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

VANADIUM

South Africa: 22,606 tonnes

China: 22,000 tonnes

Russia: 21,000 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

VERMICULITE

South Africa: 199,285 tonnes

China: 130,000 tonnes

USA: 100,000 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

WOLLASTONITE

China: 300,000 tonnes

India: 171,000 tonnes

USA: 67,000 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

ZINC

China: 8,863,800 tonnes

Australia: 1,978,000 tonnes

Peru: 1,693,622 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

ZIRCONIUM

Australia: 540,000 tonnes

South Africa: 381,000 tonnes

China: 140,000 tonnes

2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.

China is kicking arse today, but who will win in the long run?

