A Shocking Number Of Minerals Are Controlled By China

Photo: en.wikipedia.org
You’ve heard about China’s rare earth monopoly. What you may not have heard is that China is the leading producer of over half of the minerals listed in the British Geological Survey.From alumina to zinc, China is the leading producer of at least 38 minerals.
South Africa and Russia tie for second as the leading producer of six minerals each, with the USA in fourth as the leading producer of five minerals.
China taps its resources more aggressively than any country, thanks to cheap labour, high demand and money to spare.
While total reserves may mean more in the long run, in the short run the country that leads production controls supply.
China: 28,939,000 tonnes
Australia: 19,957,000 tonnes
Brazil: 9,431,000 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 16,194,500 tonnes
Russia: 3,947,000 tonnes
Canada: 2,963,200 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 129,831 tonnes
Bolivia: 4.980 tonnes
Tajikistan: 3,341 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 25,000 tonnes
Chile: 10,000 tonnes
Russia (tied): 1,500 tonnes
Kazakhstan (tied): 1,500 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
Russia: 1,000,000 tonnes
China: 400,000 tonnes
Brazil: 312,000 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 3,900,000 tonnes
India: 2,000,000 tonnes
USA: 670,000 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
Australia: 68,535,000 tonnes
Brazil: 32,000,000 tonnes
China: 30,000,000 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
USA: 4,000,000 tonnes
China: 3,400,000 tonnes
Greece: 844,804 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
USA: 3,000 tonnes
China: 500 tonnes
Mozambique: 40 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 1,465 tonnes
Mexico: 982 tonnes
Japan: 454 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
Turkey: 1,910,000 tonnes
USA: 1,200,000 tonnes
Chile: 503,609 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
USA: 230,000,000 kilograms
Israel: 184,696,000 kilograms
China: 150,000,000 kilograms
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 7,200 tonnes
Korea: 4,166 tonnes
Japan: 2,053 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
South Africa: 10,871,095 tonnes
Kazakhstan: 8,594,000 tonnes
India: 4,262,207 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 3,240,000,000 tonnes
USA: 969,017,857 tonnes
India: 533,908,000 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 32,390 tonnes
Finland: 9,413 tonnes
Zambia: 5,134 tonnes
* - numbers are for production of cobalt metal actually recovered.
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
Chile: 5,418,900 tonnes
Peru: 1,247,126 tonnes
China: 1,191,200 tonnes
*- numbers are for mine production of copper.
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
Russia: 34,856,600 carats
Botswana: 27,556,000 carats
Democratic Republic of Congo: 20,166,220 carats
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
USA: 595,000 tonnes
China: 400,000 tonnes
Denmark: 166,000 tonnes*
*- Denmark produces Moler, an impure diatomite.
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
Turkey: 5,200,000 tonnes
Italy: 4,700,000 tonnes
China: 2,400,000 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
South Africa: 3,710,132 tonnes
India: 2,914,360 tonnes
Ukraine: 1,706,259 tonnes
*- Totals are for all types of ferro alloys.
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 3,300,000 tonnes
Mexico: 1,067,386 tonnes
Mongolia: 400,000 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
USA: 2,300,000 tonnes
Mexico: 170,350 tonnes
Japan: 110,000 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China
Germany
Kazakhstan
Production ranking is estimated, but exact numbers are not known.
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 340,880 kilograms
Australia: 260,000 kilograms
USA: 228,000 kilograms
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 1,800,000 tonnes
India: 98,800 tonnes
Brazil: 84,000 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 37,000,000 tonnes
Iran: 13,500,000 tonnes
Thailand: 10,172,629
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 300 tonnes
Republic of Korea: 80 tonnes
Japan: 70 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 15,793,000 kilograms
Japan: 9,216,000 kilograms
USA: 1,250,000 kilograms
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 1,071,555,000 tonnes
Australia: 433,452,000 tonnes
Brazil: 372,300,000 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 590,218,000 tonnes
Japan: 82,283,358 tonnes
India: 64,987,000 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 626,959,000 tonnes
Japan: 109,598,507 tonnes
USA: 80,495,000 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
USA: 5,700,000 tonnes
China: 3,000,000 tonnes
Brazil: 2,400,000 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 1,851,000 tonnes
Australia: 712,000 tonnes
USA: 369,000 tonnes
*- Mine produced lead.
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
Australia: 303,729 tonnes
Chile: 52,851 tonnes
China: 43,000 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 14,000,000 tonnes
Russia: 2,600,000 tonnes
Turkey: 1,000,000 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 653,800 tonnes
Canada: 40,000 tonnes
Russia: 30,000 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 14,000,000 tonnes
South Africa: 7,171,745 tonnes
Australia: 6,470,000 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 1,585,000 tonnes
Kyrgyrzstan: 250,000 tonnes
Chile: 176,000 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 126,000 tonnes
USA: 90,000 tonnes
South Korea: 36,486 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 100,000 tonnes
USA: 56,000 tonnes
Chile: 37,044 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
Russia: 649,000 tonnes
USA: 611,000 tonnes
Canada: 151,023 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
USA: 10,600,000 tonnes
Kenya: 473,689 tonnes
Botswana: 240,898 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
Russia: 4,900,000 tonnes
Canada: 581,000 tonnes
Norway: 327,000 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
Russia: 535,000 tonnes
China 332,300 tonnes
Indonesia: 217,300 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
Greece: 760,000 tonnes
Iran: 750,000 tonnes
China: 700,000 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
Russia: 505,000,000 tonnes
Saudi Arabia: 467,800,000 tonnes
USA: 345,381,255
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 68,070,000
Morocco: 26,603,000
USA: 26,100,000
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
South Africa: 287,304 tonnes
Russia: 144,400 tonnes
Zimbabwe: 17,211 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
Canada: 9,788,000 tonnes
Russia: 6,128,100 tonnes
Belarus: 5,222,600 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 118,900 tonnes
Russia: 2,500 tonnes
Malaysia: 480 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
Chile: 25 tonnes
Poland: 6 tonnes
USA: 6 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 62,748,000
USA: 45,000,000
Germany: 16,626,640
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
Japan: 754 tonnes
Germany: 250 tonnes
Belgium: 200 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
South Africa: 245,000 tonnes
USA: 93,000 tonnes
France: 65,000 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
Mexico: 4,410,749
Peru: 3,637,396
China: 3,500,000
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 700,000 tonnes
Spain: 83,035 tonnes
Mexico: 31,429 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 16,426,640
USA: 9,900,000
Russia: 7,475,000
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 2,000,000
India: 1,033,000
South Korea: 679,665
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
Brazil: 250,400 tonnes
Canada: 4,469 tonnes
Rwanda: 749 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
Japan: 51 tonnes
USA: 50 tonnes
Canada: 8 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 279,100
Indonesia: 87,090
Peru: 70,299
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
Canada: 2,400,000 tonnes
Australia: 1,903,000 tonnes
South Africa: 1,335,000 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China 52,000 tonnes
Russia: 3,000 tonnes
Bolivia: 1,300 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
Kazakhstan: 17,803 tonnes
Canada: 9,684 tonnes
Australia: 6,085 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
South Africa: 22,606 tonnes
China: 22,000 tonnes
Russia: 21,000 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
South Africa: 199,285 tonnes
China: 130,000 tonnes
USA: 100,000 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 300,000 tonnes
India: 171,000 tonnes
USA: 67,000 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
China: 8,863,800 tonnes
Australia: 1,978,000 tonnes
Peru: 1,693,622 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
Australia: 540,000 tonnes
South Africa: 381,000 tonnes
China: 140,000 tonnes
2010 production totals from the British Geological Survey.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.