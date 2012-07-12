A Shocking Number Of Minerals Are Controlled By China

Yep, China controls gold production too.

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

You’ve heard about China’s rare earth monopoly. What you may not have heard is that China is the leading producer of over half of the minerals listed in the British Geological Survey.From alumina to zinc, China is the leading producer of at least 38 minerals.



South Africa and Russia tie for second as the leading producer of six minerals each, with the USA in fourth as the leading producer of five minerals.

China taps its resources more aggressively than any country, thanks to cheap labour, high demand and money to spare.

While total reserves may mean more in the long run, in the short run the country that leads production controls supply.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.