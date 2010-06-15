Why China's Soaring Leading Indicator Isn't As Good As It Looks

The Conference Board’s leading indicator rose 1.7% in April, which was an acceleration from 1.1% in March and 0.4% in February.



The economy is one of the best performing in the world right now, but here’s why the most recent leading indicator result might be less cheerful than it appears — it was driven by the property market in April:

iMarketNews:

Bill Adams, resident economist for The Conference Board China centre in Beijing, said that the sharp rise seen between March and April mainly reflected conditions in the real estate market and warned that this could fade as a result of government curbs introduced starting in mid-April.

“The sharp increase in the Floor Space Started component of the LEI may prove transitory as a result of controls on the real estate market implemented in mid April,” he said. “Consumer expectations fell in April and new export orders have already been weakening for most of the past six months.”

Yet the government’s goal is to slow the economy, thus a more tame leading indicator result in May wouldn’t be outside of the country’s best interests.

