The Nomura chart below, via Caixin, shows the troubling bind Chinese manufacturers are in. Compulsory increases to minimum wages, such as a 20% hike in Beijing starting July 1st, will only make the picture below even uglier.



Wages growth has been accelerating… while labour productivity gains have been falling:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.