The Chinese Government Has A New Building That Looks Like The Kremlin, But The Inside Is Nothing Like You'd Expect

Joe Weisenthal

The Chinese government has built an ornate new building that looks like the Kremlin, per this video found on Shanghaiist.

Screen Shot 2013 12 25 at 10.09.29 PMChina View, YouTube

You might think this is a little interesting, but whatever, governments frequently have ornate buildings.

But the real surprise comes on the inside. It’s not ornate at all. In fact the interior is almost hysterically austere.

Here’s a few images:

Screen Shot 2013 12 25 at 10.14.29 PMYouTube
Screen Shot 2013 12 25 at 10.14.56 PMYouTube

Here’s the video:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.