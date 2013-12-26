The Chinese Government Has A New Building That Looks Like The Kremlin, But The Inside Is Nothing Like You'd Expect

The Chinese government has built an ornate new building that looks like the Kremlin, per this video found on Shanghaiist.

You might think this is a little interesting, but whatever, governments frequently have ornate buildings.

But the real surprise comes on the inside. It’s not ornate at all. In fact the interior is almost hysterically austere.

Here’s a few images:

Here’s the video:

