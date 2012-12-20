We're Getting A Clearer Picture Of What Happened In A Horrifying Knife Attack At A Chinese School

On Friday Min Yongjun, a Chinese man in the village of Chenpeng in central China, attacked an elderly woman with a kitchen knife, before running into a nearby elementary school and slashing indiscriminately at students.



According to the Associated Press, a total of 22 children and 1 adult were injured at the school in Henan province, but thankfully no one died. Min is believed to have been disturbed by the theories linked to Mayan prophecies that say the world will end December 21. The so-called “doomsday rumours” have spread widely in China, with police recently cracking down and taking a number of people into custody for spreading theories.

6 local officials have been fired after the incident, but new CCTV footage suggests that many staff at the school acted heroically, running after the attacker and perhaps preventing more violence.

The TV footage below shows part of the attack [NOTE — while the footage does not show any blood or graphic violence, it does clearly show the attacker lunging at children and may be upsetting]:



As Beijing Cream’s Anthony Tao notes, the sight of adults — apparently armed only with brooms — chasing the attacker is shocking, and brings to mind the amateur footage of two unarmed security guards who died trying to protect students in similar knife attack at the Guizhou Normal University.

