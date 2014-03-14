One Shot Dead After Knife Attack In China

Feng Li/Getty Images Chinese paramilitary policemen guard before the customary ceremony of lowering flag at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China.

BEIJING (AP) — One person was shot dead and another captured after a knife attack in a Chinese market Friday, a state news agency said.

The Xinhua News Agency said people were killed and injured in the attack in the southern city of Changsha but did not say how many.

The attack comes two weeks after 29 people were killed in a knife attack at a train station in southwestern China that the government blamed on separatists from the far west Muslim region of Xinjiang.

One person was shot to death by police, one captured and three escaped, Xinhua said.

It gave no details of the identity of Friday’s attackers.

Copyright (2014) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

