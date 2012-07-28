China Just Won The First Gold Medal At The Summer Olympics

China just won the first gold medal of the Summer Olympic Games in London, in the 10-meter air rifle event, according to The New York Times.



Yi Siling won gold, followed by Sylwia Bogacka of Poland with silver.

Two Americans advanced to the final round, but fell short — placing fifth and seventh in the end.

In 10-meter air rifle event, China earns two gold medals: nyti.ms/MRVWuv — NYT Olympics Live (@LondonLive) July 28, 2012

