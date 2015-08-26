China just took action to reduce stock market speculation

Mario Tama/Getty Images

The China financial futures exchange (CFFEX) just announced a swathe of measures designed to limit market speculation.

The CFFEX says the new rules come into effect immediately, with margin requirements for futures trading raised, along with transaction fees. They are also restricting trading positions in some stock index futures.

Having seen stock futures fall by as much as 10% on both Monday and Tuesday – their maximum daily limit – it’s likely any restrictions will involve short positions.

