REPORT: China 'sent 150,000 troops' to its North Korea border and is 'ready to take action'

North Korea test-launched two Nodong ballistic missiles into the East Sea in the morning of March 26, 2014, according to South Korea’s military report. Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/ Getty Images.

China and South Korea will take a stand against North Korea if it conducts another nuclear or intercontinental missile test.

China’s state-owned newspaper Global Times is running unconfirmed reports that its army has sent 150,000 troops to the border with North Korea, and that South Korea is conducting military drills in the border area.

It follows concerns that the North will use a national commemoration on the weekend to conduct its sixth nuclear test.

The news of China’s intervention will be praised by US president Donald Trump who has been pushing for the Asian superpower to take action against the North.

Yesterday, the US sent a Navy strike group towards the Korean peninsula.

And while the US defence secretary Jim Mattis won’t say what the US aircraft carrier is up to near North Korea, Trump tweeted: “North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A.”

North Korea has since warned that a nuclear attack on the United States is imminent should the Trump administration show signs of aggression in the western Pacific.

According to the Rodong Sinmun, North Korea’s official newspaper, the “army is keenly watching every move by enemy elements with our nuclear sight focused on the US invasionary bases not only in South Korea and the Pacific operation theatre but also in the US mainland”.

US vice-president Mike Pence will meet Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull on April 22 for talks that are expected to be centred around regional security and North Korea.

