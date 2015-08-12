China just released a whole bunch of horrible data

Photo: Getty Images

China has just released industrial production, retail sales and urban fixed asset investment figures for July, and they’ve all missed expectations.

From a year earlier industrial production increased by 6.0%, below expectations for growth of 6.6%. In June production expanded by 6.8%.

Elsewhere retail sales grew by 10.5%, below the median market forecast for an increase of 10.6% which would have been unchanged from June.

Urban fixed asset investment – the comparative underachiever of the three in recent years – increased by 11.2%, a multi-decade low. Markets were looking for growth of 11.5% from 11.4% reported previously.

Alongside those disappointing reads, there was also weak data on the property market.

The NBS reported that between January to July property investment grew by just 4.3% compared to a year earlier, down on the 4.6% level recorded in the first half of the year.

Despite the deceleration in investment, total floor space sold accelerated to 6.1% from 3.9% in June.

Reflective of the weakness in property investment, crude steel output contracted at a faster pace, declining 4.6% from 12-months earlier. In June a decline of 0.8% was reported.

Given the near-unilateral data weakness – both today and over the weekend – it adds to the case for further yuan weakening in the period ahead.

The market turmoil seen in recent days may have further to run yet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.