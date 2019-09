China is taking another serious move towards tightening money, reining in its bubble, and implicitly putting upward pressure on the yuan.



According to ForexLive and others, the basic benchmark deposit rate has been hiked by 25 basis points.

The dollar is spiking. (via @alaidi)

Futures are still headed clearly lower.

