China Just Opened The World's Longest Sea Bridge

The Qingdao Jiaozhou Bay Bridge in China’s Shangdong province opened Thursday.
According to the Telegraph, the bridge was built in four years at a cost of about $88 billion and will cut down the commute between Qingdao and Huangdao by between 20 and 30 minutes.
This is China’s eighth entry to the list of world’s longest bridges, including the longest: 102-mile Danyang-Kunshan rail bridge that runs over water and land.
Photo: Xinhuanet
Photo: Xinhuanet
Photo: Xinhuanet
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.