China Just Opened The World's Longest Sea Bridge





The Qingdao Jiaozhou Bay Bridge in China’s Shangdong province opened Thursday.

According to the Telegraph, the bridge was built in four years at a cost of about $88 billion and will cut down the commute between Qingdao and Huangdao by between 20 and 30 minutes.

This is China’s eighth entry to the list of world’s longest bridges, including the longest: 102-mile Danyang-Kunshan rail bridge that runs over water and land.

Aerial view shot on June 29

Photo: Xinhuanet

Reports shooting live on June 30

Photo: Xinhuanet

Decorated for the opening celebration June 30

Photo: Xinhuanet

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.