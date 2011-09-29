China Just Keeps Diving

China, which has suddenly become a chief concern for world markets, continues to look sick. At least from the perspective of domestic markets.



The Shanghai Composite, which has already lost about a third of its value since late last year, is sliding once again.

Meanwhile, other markets which had been getting slammed a couple of hours ago have steadied a bit. US futures are just modestly below their New York close.

