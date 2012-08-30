China Just Dropped $3.5 Billion On 50 Airbus Planes

Photo: Airbus

As part of a series of economic agreements with Europe, China signed an order today to buy 50 planes from Airbus, worth $3.5 billion, the BBC reported.This is the first large deal between Airbus and China since the European Union’s carbon trading plan, meant to reduce carbon emissions by aircraft, led to a dispute.



In March, Airbus accused the Chinese government of blocking approval of orders for its planes by Chinese airlines.

Airbus had been hoping for an order of 100 planes, according to Arabian Business, but says it is happy with the signed agreement.

The order, signed during a visit to China by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, includes 30 A320 jets with the current engine option. The rest will feature a newly developed engine that offers reduced fuel consumption and increased range. The A320 seats 150-180 passengers and is typically used for transcontinental flights.

Another agreement includes plans to assemble Airbus jets in China.

