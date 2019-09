China just did another stimulus.

The People’s Bank of China has just cut the reserve ratio by 50 basis points for “selected banks” according to an announcement.

The cuts come in the face of a well-known Chinese slowdown. The country is trying to balance economic growth with a desire to deflate asset bubbles, hence the “targeted” cuts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.