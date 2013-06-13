Oh, And Now China's Tanking Too...

Rough night in Asia.



The big story is the Nikkei, which continues to get walloped.

But now China is open for the first time this week (it was off Monday and Tuesday for holiday) and it’s getting slammed.

Remember, over the weekend, some decidedly weak data came from China.

As such, the Shanghai Composite is off over 3%.

The Shanghai Composite, via Bloomberg.com

