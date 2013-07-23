China Had A Big Day

Chinese stocks staged a big rally in Tuesday trading.



The most beaten down market in the world gained nearly 2%.

Shanghai Composite, via Bloomberg

What’s going on? Nothing definitive.

There’s been chatter about another round of stimulus, and how authorities might seek to put a floor on growth.

But then there’s often chatter about stimulus in some way or another.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.