China Had A Big Day

Joe Weisenthal

Chinese stocks staged a big rally in Tuesday trading.

The most beaten down market in the world gained nearly 2%.

Shanghai Composite, via Bloomberg

Screen Shot 2013 07 23 at 4.28.43 AM

What’s going on? Nothing definitive.

There’s been chatter about another round of stimulus, and how authorities might seek to put a floor on growth.

But then there’s often chatter about stimulus in some way or another.

