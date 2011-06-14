China Tells America To Stay Out Of Its Territorial Disputes

As China begins a new series of aggressive moves in the South China Sea, Senator Jim Webb called on Washington to condemn the use of force and to facilitate talks between China and Vietnam.



Beijing did take kindly to this suggestion.

“We hope countries not related to the disputes over the South China Sea will respect the efforts of directly related countries to resolve the issue through direct negotiations,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told the AP.

Meanwhile other countries in the region are calling for more U.S. intervention.

Philippines President Benigno Aquino III said: “Perhaps the presence of our treaty partner, which is the United States of America, ensures that all of us will have freedom of navigation, will conform to international law.”

Vietnam commenced live fire drills on Monday as a warning for China to stay away from its coast.

Last summer a territorial dispute between China and Japan led to riots and trade wars.

