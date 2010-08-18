Actually, China Had A Larger GDP Than Japan For 99% Of Its History

China is a bigger economy than Japan — as it was for 99% of Japan’s history.



This awesome chart from The Economist via Barry Ritholtz gives a nice historical perspective on global economics. In pre-capitalist times, “emerging markets” China and India dominated global GDP. With relatively little wealth and inequality, population was the defining factor in GDP. Japan only passed China in the export-oriented industrial growth of the mid-20th century. By now, its head start has faded.

The data comes from an old school British economist who died this year, Angus Maddison.

