New Pictures Of China's J-15 Suggest The Plane May Be Getting Ready For Carrier Takeoffs

There are two ways to launch an aircraft from the deck of a carrier: by catapult and through using a “ski jump” or lift at the end of the flight deck to push the plane into the air.



Entering a new technical era in its military development, China has bought a Soviet carrier and modelled its new J-15 on the Soviet Su-33, and is restricted to the ski jump technology used by both vehicles.

The following pictures of the J-15 from Alert 5 show the plane taxiing down the runway, while in the background a ski jump is visible on an adjoining runway.

While the J-15 is thought to have successfully completed jump takeoffs in 2010, these new photos arrive after a series of low altitude test flights over China’s aircraft carrier.

Despite its rapid development, the J-15 is not slated for deployment until 2016

Chinese J-15

Photo: Alert 5

Ramp in the background the the left

Photo: Alert 5

The Russian Su-33

Photo: Alert 5

The Russian Admiral Kuznetsov showing a prominent ski-jump ramp

Photo: Alert 5

