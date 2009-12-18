China's Dumping Of The Dollar Has Begun

China, once a proud holder of United States post-World War II debt, is getting scared.



For years the People’s Republic has bought U.S. Treasuries, eventually becoming the largest holder of U.S. debt ($799 BILLION to be exact!). Those days are long gone, though.

During 2009, China hasn’t been buying many Treasuries and has been unloading dollars in a way that makes Geithner shiver at night.

And other big U.S. debt carriers like Japan may follow suit if confidence is lost.

This presentation, courtesy of RBS, takes a deeper look into China’s holdings and associated volumes since 2005. Get ready for shock and awe.

Click here to view the presentation –>

