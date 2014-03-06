China May Use Drones To Kill The Smog Problem

China has for some time now struggled with smog, and now Chinese premier Li Keqiang has “declared war” against pollution.

Policymakers want to lower emissions of “PM10 and PM2.5, particulate matters in air smaller than 10 and 2.5 micrometers respectively, which are believed to be hazardous to health and major contributors to smog,” according to Xinhua.

Coal-fired furnaces will be shut down and high-emission vehicles will be taken off the road.

While Chinese policymakers try to cut down on pollution, Ma Yongsheng, CEO of Aviation Industry Corporation of China is testing a parafoil smog-clearing drone, according to Darren Wee at South China Morning Post.

The drone can carry 700 kilograms (about 1,500 pounds) of smog cleaning chemicals. Ma says the drones will be tested at ports and airports in March. From Wee:

“For several years, China has used aeroplanes and fixed-wing drones to spray chemicals in the air which freeze pollutants, allowing the particles to fall to the ground. “The soft-wing UAV can carry three times more weight than fixed-wing drones and is 90 per cent less expensive to operate. The purchase and maintenance cost of the new drone is 20 to 30 per cent cheaper than other types.”

Click here to see some photos of the drone via Nandu.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.