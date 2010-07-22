Worker Drowns In China's Own Oil Disaster

Even an oil spill 45,000% smaller than the Deepwater Horizon can be incredibly hard to contain.



China’s relatively tiny spill — caused by a pipeline explosion — turned dangerous yesterday as strong winds dispersed pollutants across a large coastal region. Wind also knocked a rescue worker overboard, causing him to drown in the oil. (See the full-size photo at China Daily >>)

The broken pipeline has also caused supply worries.

BBC:

The BBC’s Chris Hogg in Shanghai says oil shipments from the port of Dalian in north-east China, where the pipelines exploded, have slowed.

Usually, 30,000 to 50,000 tonnes of oil for use in factories in the south leave the port each day.

Reserves in the south are reported to be ample at present – enough to guarantee 10 days’ supply – and the oil price in that part of the country is stable.

But the officials leading the clean-up warn it could take at least that long to complete their work.

See also: Stunning Photos Of China’s Worst Flood In A Decade –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.