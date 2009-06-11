China Is Frustrated By Japan's 15% Emissions Cut Pledge

Japan’s announced plan to cut its CO2 emissions 15% by 2020, as compared to 200 was quickly dismissed as insignificant by China. We think it might have to do with how Japan plans on reducing its emissions.



China’s climate ambassador Yu Qingtai told Reuters, “I do not believe it is a number that is close to what Japan needs to do, should do…(Tokyo should) look seriously at what Japan needs to do to make a fair contribution to international cooperation to fight climate change.”

Carbon market analysis firm Point Carbon also took a swipe at Japan saying, it’s “the weakest target any country has pledged so far.”

In the Point Carbon release, they say:

“Due to low population and economic growth, Japan’s emission growth has been modest in the last few years. We expect this to continue towards 2020, which would mean that the emissions reductions they will have to achieve will be less than those of the EU, Canada, and probably the US and Australia, depending on what the targets of the two latter will be in the end. However, the economic burden on Japan might be higher than the other countries, as Japan aims to achieve the reductions domestically, while the other countries will also use internationally traded carbon credits.”

