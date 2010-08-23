China's Dependence On Foreign Oil Is Spinning Out Of Control

As China is set to import 55% of its oil needs this year, the nation is becoming increasingly concerned about its oil independence.



China has been trying to address the issue for some time yet, but with little success given that its consumption is growing so rapidly.

A 55% dependence on oil foreign oil will seem small compared with what’s to come:

China Daily:

The country will see a continuous increase in oil imports, as domestic production cannot keep pace with the fast growing economy, said Zhou Dadi, a researcher with the Energy Research Institute under the National Development and Reform Commission.

“We should have long-term plans to address oil security,” he added.

Besides increasing exploration and development domestically, the country must make continuous efforts to diversify imports, he suggested.

Improving energy conservation will also help ensure oil security, he added.

The more serious China is about energy independence, the more active it will likely be on the international stage:

As the world’s two leading energy consumers, China may learn from the US to protect its oil security, said Lin Boqiang, director of the China centre for Energy Economic Research at Xiamen University.

“The two large economies both import more than half of their oil needs. The US experience is worth studying,” he said.

Let’s hope they don’t follow the American model too closely…

