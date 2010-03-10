It Begins: China Cracks Down On The Shadow Banking System That Is Inflating Its Real Estate Bubble

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

In what appears to be an effort to stem the rise of real estate prices in China, the China Banking Regulatory Commission said today that it would step up monitoring of non-bank financing.Here’s the report from Xinhau, the official Chinese news service:



More focus would be put on businesses in connection with trust companies and the real estate sector to prevent banks from using non-banking financing to circumvent policies, said Liu Mingkang, chairman of the CBRC.

The 2010 government loan target is 7.5 trillion yuan (1.10 trillion U.S. dollars). But in January alone, banks extended 1.39 trillion yuan in new loans — 18.53 per cent of the full-year target.

More work should be done to improve risk management capacity to achieve sustainable development of the non-banking financing sector, Liu said.

Non-banking financial institutions under the CBRC supervision include trust companies, finance companies, financial leasing companies, auto financing companies and money brokers.

