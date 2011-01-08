China Is Clamping Down On Who Is Allowed To Report On Financial Markets

Photo: Stuck in Customs on flickr

This doesn’t exactly sound like a huge vote of confidence in the stability of Chinese financial markets.Regulators plan to prevent inexperienced reporters from reporting on them.



Here’s the news from Xinhua:

China has issued a set of regulations to ban disqualified columnists and inexperienced reporters from reporting on securities and futures, the General Administration of Press and Publication (GAPP) said in a statement Friday.

Newspapers and publications are required to verify the credentials of organisations and columnists before publishing their commentaries and analyses on securities and futures, the regulations jointly issued by the GAPP and the China Securities Regulatory Commission say.

Journalists must have either worked in securities and futures organisations or covered finance and economics for at least two years before they report on securities and futures, according to the

regulations that take effect Feb. 1.

Beijing obviously doesn’t want any old yahoo to mouth off about collapsing bubbles or whatnot.

